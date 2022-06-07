Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

LMT traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $442.46. 2,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,436. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $117.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

