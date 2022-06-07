Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,577 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. UBS Group raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

NYSE:PM traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,993,296. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.93 and a 200 day moving average of $99.04. The company has a market cap of $163.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.51%.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.