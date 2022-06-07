Laurion Capital Management LP Buys 6,300 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,327,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,479,000 after buying an additional 191,777 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 117.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth $13,454,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth $6,026,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,248,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $61,632.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,144,352.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $129,506.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,239,516.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,887 shares of company stock worth $238,290. 11.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TXG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,896. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.76 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.94.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXG shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.57.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

