Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 11,179 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Laurion Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,179 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 1,727.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 633,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,603,000 after purchasing an additional 598,505 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONEW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 9,059 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $366,798.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

ONEW traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,843. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.86 and a 12 month high of $62.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 3.02.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.48. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

