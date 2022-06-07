Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 2,984 Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Laurion Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in COMPASS Pathways were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 1,812.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 31.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CMPS. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.55. 120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,209. COMPASS Pathways plc has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $49.51. The company has a market cap of $405.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $79,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Y. Norton sold 3,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $42,232.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

