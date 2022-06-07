Lcnb Corp Decreases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lcnb Corp lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,703 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 66.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Tesla by 20.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 309 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Tesla by 10.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 82,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $60,680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,673,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,180 shares of company stock worth $366,087,816 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $711.35. The company had a trading volume of 427,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,746,324. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $879.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $935.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $736.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $582.88 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $901.82.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

