Lcnb Corp Grows Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Lcnb Corp raised its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 20,302 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 50.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,098,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,851,000 after buying an additional 706,087 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 7.5% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,044,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,517,000 after purchasing an additional 251,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.65. The company had a trading volume of 73,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,855,460. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.18. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $231,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $727,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 348,424 shares of company stock worth $19,654,330 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

