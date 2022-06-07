Lcnb Corp Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Lcnb Corp trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 404.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,415 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 23,049.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 597,675 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Eaton by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,309,000 after buying an additional 451,727 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1,647.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 441,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,977,000 after acquiring an additional 416,592 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,369,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,368,000 after purchasing an additional 414,104 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.29. 9,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,004. The firm has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.61. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $130.43 and a 1 year high of $175.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.13.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

