Lcnb Corp Has $2.64 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Lcnb Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Lcnb Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,223,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 887.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after buying an additional 38,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.00. The stock had a trading volume of 38,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,044. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $108.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.84.

