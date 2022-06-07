Lcnb Corp Has $611,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lcnb Corp reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in Danaher by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Danaher by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. UBS Group lowered their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.93.

DHR traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.08. 17,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.57%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

