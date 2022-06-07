Lcnb Corp Purchases 153 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lcnb Corp grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,416 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 14.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 110,871 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $26,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,292,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 95.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 708,683 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $170,870,000 after purchasing an additional 345,294 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.74.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $247.97. The company had a trading volume of 20,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,552. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.97. The company has a market cap of $183.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

