Lcnb Corp Purchases 50 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lcnb Corp grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 122,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,339,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,162,000 after acquiring an additional 15,871 shares during the last quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 2,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

NYSE LMT traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $444.80. 4,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,436. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.