Lcnb Corp Sells 1,743 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Lcnb Corp cut its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.32.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.25. The stock had a trading volume of 49,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,073. The company has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.16%.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.