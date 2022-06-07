Lcnb Corp Sells 437 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Lcnb Corp decreased its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in WestRock were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of WestRock by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,032,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,945,000 after purchasing an additional 90,310 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in WestRock by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647,538 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in WestRock by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,892,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,401,000 after purchasing an additional 732,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,865,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,642,000 after purchasing an additional 653,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in WestRock by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,747,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRK traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.23. The company had a trading volume of 12,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,080. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average is $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.99. WestRock has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $59.11.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

In other news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

