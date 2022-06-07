LDR Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 43,688 Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. LDR Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Ashford Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Varde Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth $23,367,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 23.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 174,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 255,837 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 276,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth about $6,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.20. 33,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,147. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average is $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. The firm has a market cap of $248.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.13. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $77.90.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($1.90). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

