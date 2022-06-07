LDR Capital Management LLC Has $27.07 Million Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

LDR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 883,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Blackstone Mortgage Trust comprises approximately 12.4% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. LDR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $27,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.04. 15,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,661. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.15. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.75 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $31,773.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,059 shares of company stock worth $64,979 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

