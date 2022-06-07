LDR Capital Management LLC Has $7.45 Million Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

LDR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 487,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,719 shares during the quarter. Global Net Lease makes up approximately 3.4% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $7,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Global Net Lease by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 211,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Global Net Lease by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Global Net Lease by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Global Net Lease by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 270,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 60,820 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Net Lease by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GNL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.96.

Shares of GNL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.41. 4,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,891. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.66. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -1,066.60%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

