LDR Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

LDR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Highwoods Properties accounts for 0.2% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 17,508 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIW traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.57. 8,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,763. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 37.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

HIW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

