Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,985,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,681 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 1.25% of Sempra worth $526,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the third quarter worth about $823,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,720,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Sempra by 126.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in Sempra by 176.7% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,235. The company has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.17. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $173.28.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 144.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.67.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.