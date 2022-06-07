Legal & General Group Plc Buys 1,845,569 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,641,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845,569 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $478,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $75.14. 91,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,711. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.30%.

A number of research firms have commented on CP. Citigroup decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

