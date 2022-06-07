Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,632,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76,651 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.69% of Analog Devices worth $638,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 130.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,887,000 after buying an additional 4,395,168 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Analog Devices by 73.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,749,000 after buying an additional 3,612,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Analog Devices by 49.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,866,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $815,014,000 after buying an additional 1,620,336 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 52.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,488,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,315,000 after buying an additional 1,202,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 55.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,564,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,580,000 after buying an additional 916,661 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.77. 11,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,504,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.81 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.84.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on ADI. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.52.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $782,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,461 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

