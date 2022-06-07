Legal & General Group Plc Has $501.83 Million Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,078,454 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,731 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.59% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $501,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BNS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.22.

BNS stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,058. The company has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.801 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

