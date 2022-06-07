Legal & General Group Plc Has $652.65 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,583,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601,156 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.51% of Raytheon Technologies worth $652,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

RTX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,976,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $144.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.33.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.