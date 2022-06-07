Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,762,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,050,077 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $484,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.85. 27,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,244,911. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.67, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $62.74 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.71.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 290.20%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

