Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,045 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.63% of Booking worth $619,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,053 shares of company stock worth $2,306,288 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $30.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,317.00. 2,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,725. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,204.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2,275.50. The firm has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a PE ratio of 189.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,796.45 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,774.63.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

