Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in PPL by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 55,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 95,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in PPL by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 2.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PPL in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

PPL stock opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.73. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

