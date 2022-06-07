Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 13,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 5.7% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International stock opened at $58.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.14. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $56.23 and a 12 month high of $140.17.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Logitech International had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LOGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Logitech International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Logitech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.