Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Has $314,000 Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Teradata by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 20,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Teradata by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Teradata by 14.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradata alerts:

NYSE TDC opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Teradata had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TDC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.55.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $111,120.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,068.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $74,634.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,957 shares of company stock valued at $577,550. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.