Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Invests $200,000 in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $54,370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,422,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,066,000 after purchasing an additional 506,202 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,549,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,440,000 after purchasing an additional 346,837 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 473,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 317,056 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $8,071,000. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,465. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.23.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.93%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $1,751,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,328,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

