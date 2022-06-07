Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Sells 78 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Everest Re Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,963,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,867,000 after acquiring an additional 35,801 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,075,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,508,000 after buying an additional 18,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,741,000 after buying an additional 29,396 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 576,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,028,000 after buying an additional 31,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,261,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE opened at $285.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.25 and its 200-day moving average is $282.88. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $234.87 and a 1-year high of $308.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.32 by $1.99. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on RE. StockNews.com raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.50.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

