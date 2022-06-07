Leisure Capital Management Acquires New Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 921 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Illumina by 510.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Illumina by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Illumina by 58.1% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 136 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.08.
Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $226.60 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.35 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.
About Illumina (Get Rating)
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Illumina (ILMN)
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
- DoubleVerify Holding Stock attempts a Double Bottom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.