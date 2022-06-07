Leisure Capital Management Sells 1,221 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Leisure Capital Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEB. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 242,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,301,000 after buying an additional 69,979 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.61. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.09 and a twelve month high of $55.67.

