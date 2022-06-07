Leisure Capital Management Takes Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $69.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.63.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

