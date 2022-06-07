Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lenovo Group Limited is a personal technology company. The Company is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices. Lenovo’s business is built on product innovation, a highly-efficient global supply chain and strong strategic execution. Formed by Lenovo Group’s acquisition of the former IBM Personal Computing Division, the company develops, manufactures and markets reliable, high-quality, secure and easy-to-use technology products and services. Its product lines include legendary Think-branded commercial PCs and Idea-branded consumer PCs, as well as servers, workstations, and a family of mobile internet devices, including tablets and smart phones. Lenovo has major research centers in Yamato, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, China; and Raleigh, North Carolina. Lenovo Group Limited is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lenovo Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

LNVGY stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. Lenovo Group has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group and Data Center Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

