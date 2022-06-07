LGL Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,486,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,187,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,590 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 695,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,465,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 634,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 531,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,936,000 after purchasing an additional 61,813 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USRT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.03. 565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,375. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.60. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $54.59 and a 1-year high of $68.08.

