LGL Partners LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

LGL Partners LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,732,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,301 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $1,914,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 679.2% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.27.

NYSE HD traded down $4.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $299.42. 65,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,728,065. The firm has a market cap of $307.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.14. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

