LGL Partners LLC Has $824,000 Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

LGL Partners LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 132.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLPA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3,224.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPA traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.54. 4,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,140. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $43.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.67.

