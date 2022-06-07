LGL Partners LLC Takes $82.03 Million Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 295,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,029,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 9.7% of LGL Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. LGL Partners LLC owned about 0.64% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000.

IWV stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.96. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,819. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.59. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $219.85 and a 12-month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

