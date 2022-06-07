Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

LILAK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Latin America from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.30. Liberty Latin America has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 567,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $4,599,594.61. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 567,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,602.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Aamir Hussain bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,144,302 shares of company stock worth $9,289,089.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 183,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,964 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Quaker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Quaker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,745,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 258,186 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 85,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 33,328 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

