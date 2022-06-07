Light Street Capital Management LLC Buys 1,657,322 Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Light Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,931,512 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,657,322 shares during the period. Rocket Lab USA makes up about 2.9% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $48,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter worth $143,000.

RKLB traded down 0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 4.81. 65,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,172,226. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is 9.21. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of 4.27 and a 1-year high of 21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RKLB shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Lab USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 17.72.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

