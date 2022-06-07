Light Street Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Light Street Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,170 shares during the quarter. Etsy accounts for approximately 2.2% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Light Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Etsy worth $37,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Etsy by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,696,000 after purchasing an additional 460,568 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Etsy by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,618,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,222,000 after acquiring an additional 428,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,854,000 after acquiring an additional 94,302 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,331,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,716,000 after acquiring an additional 329,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Etsy by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,846,000 after acquiring an additional 577,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $775,198.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $2,429,859.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,969,473.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,525 shares of company stock worth $8,853,475 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “mkt outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,426,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.76. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.40 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.27 and a 200 day moving average of $151.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

