Light Street Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Light Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Datadog accounts for approximately 3.6% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Light Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Datadog worth $59,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.86.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.68, for a total transaction of $326,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,612 shares of company stock worth $12,304,579 in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $6.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.50. The stock had a trading volume of 60,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,883,194. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.15 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The company has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,316,000.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.