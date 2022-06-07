Light Street Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,400 Shares of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Light Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Finch Therapeutics Group were worth $8,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNCH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,271,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Finch Therapeutics Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 1,212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 17,357 shares during the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FNCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Finch Therapeutics Group from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

FNCH traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $2.53. 328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,209. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. Finch Therapeutics Group had a negative return on equity of 33.13% and a negative net margin of 448.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

