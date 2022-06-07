Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) to announce $164.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Lightspeed Commerce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $172.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.20 million. Lightspeed Commerce reported sales of $115.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will report full year sales of $752.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $743.30 million to $770.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $983.10 million, with estimates ranging from $914.00 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lightspeed Commerce.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on LSPD shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

NYSE:LSPD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.47. 902,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,032. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.83. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $130.02.

About Lightspeed Commerce (Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.