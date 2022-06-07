Lindenwold Advisors Makes New Investment in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Lindenwold Advisors bought a new position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 477.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 539,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,410,000 after purchasing an additional 445,736 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Neogen by 392.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 422,284 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Neogen by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,088,000 after acquiring an additional 256,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the third quarter valued at about $5,643,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.79. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Neogen had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

