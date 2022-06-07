Lindenwold Advisors Purchases New Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.42.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.71. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About YETI (Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.