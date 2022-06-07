Lindenwold Advisors Purchases New Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicell by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,367,000 after purchasing an additional 443,378 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 331,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,732,000 after acquiring an additional 105,375 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 94.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 191,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,454,000 after acquiring an additional 93,309 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth $13,636,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth $7,314,000.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $114.01 on Tuesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $187.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.18 and a 200-day moving average of $142.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.52, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Omnicell Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.