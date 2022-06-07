Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lindsay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of LNN stock opened at $133.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.79. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $118.28 and a fifty-two week high of $179.26.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Lindsay had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Lindsay’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lindsay will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

In other Lindsay news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $283,989.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,965.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Lindsay by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lindsay by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Lindsay by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Lindsay by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

