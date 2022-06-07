Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

LQDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ LQDA traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,395. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $7.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57. The firm has a market cap of $287.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.35.

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Liquidia will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Kaseta acquired 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $74,987.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,079.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Lippe acquired 29,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,142.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,538.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,065,133 shares of company stock worth $10,395,378. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Liquidia during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Liquidia by 205.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Liquidia during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Liquidia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

