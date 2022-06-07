LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $63.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

LiveRamp stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.83. 957,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,824. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $22.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.37.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $1,699,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 720,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,264,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 214.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 14.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 1,000.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

